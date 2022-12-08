Kari Lake Thinks Brittney Griner Should’ve Refused Her Release From Russian Prison to Make Biden Renegotiate

Kari Lake believes Brittney Griner should’ve waived her release from a Russian prison so President Joe Biden could negotiate a prisoner swap for someone else besides convicted international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

During an appearance on Steven Crowder’s show Louder with Crowder, Lake first asked Crowder to update her on the latest news in the Griner case.

The clip began to circulate Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Well, I’m sorry, I — I have not followed what’s happening. What’s happening with her today?” Lake said.

“Brittney Griner released, but she was traded for the ‘Merchant of Death,’ Viktor Bout. The guy who they did the film, Lord of War, where he, you know, sold like 30,000 AKs to gorilla drug dealers who were killing DEA agents. So we traded him for her. And you know, this guy was responsible for countless deaths of Americans,” Crowder said.

“Wow. Why do I have a feeling if President [Donald] Trump were in office, it would’ve been handled so much better,” Lake replied.

“I would, you know, call it a hunch. It’s just — it’s a bad trade. I think most Americans, like I said, most Americans are happy that Brittney Griner is home, obviously, and just think that, ‘Hey, you know what? That’s a bad trade.’ And we made a trade from a position of weakness, not of strength,'” Crowder said.

But Lake had her own way in which she wished Griner would have handled the release.

“If I were, you know, being held in a — you know — these conditions looked horrible, by the way. I mean, she’s so big and tall… and she’s in literally — they look like they keep the prisoners in a cage,” she began.

“And so the conditions were obviously horrible, but if you told me, ‘We’re gonna release you for this guy,’ I would maybe say, ‘You know what, let me stay a bit, a little bit longer. Keep working on that negotiation. Let’s see if we can find something a little bit more level,'” Lake alleged.

“Yeah. You would think so. And they left, of course, our Marine Paul Whelan who’s been there,” Crowder replied.

