CNN’s Harry Enten Finds Trump’s GOP Is Making ‘Generational Gains’ With Black Americans

CNN data chief Harry Enten reported Thursday that President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is making gains with Black Americans, something not seen in a generation.

Enten’s report comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision eroding the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act that prohibited racial discrimination in voting.

When a reporter told Trump about the decision, his response was, “I love it!”

“I think what we’re seeing right now in the numbers is President Trump and the Republican Party are chipping away at the long-term advantage that Democrats have had with Black voters, with African Americans,” Enten said. “You can see it right here. Look, Trump’s approval among African Americans at this point in term one, he was at 12%. You know, he’s been losing ground with a lot of groups. He’s gaining — he’s gaining ground with African-Americans. He’s up to 16% at this point.”

Trump's GOP is holding on to the generational gains they made with Black voters in the 2024 election. The GOP has gained 12 pts on the Dems on party id with African Americans vs. Trump term 1 at this point. Trump's approval with Black voters is higher than it was in term 1. pic.twitter.com/EKiEv561jk — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 30, 2026

CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked, “Do you see this as part of a bigger trend?”

“I see this as absolutely part of a bigger trend,” Enten said. “Donald Trump’s Republican Party is gaining ground, not just him gaining in terms of his approval rating.”

Enten continued:

But look at the party I.D. Margin, because this, to me, was absolutely stunning. Look at this party I.D. Margin among African Americans at this point in Trump Term number one, Democrats had a 63 point advantage. That is absolutely fallen. Look at where it is now, a double digit shift away. Democrats, of course, still have the advantage, but it’s a 12 point shift to the Republican party. And I looked back through Gallup’s records. They sent me their records, and this, in fact, lead that Democrats have is actually smaller than any lead from 2006 to 2021. So Democrats are leading. But again, we’re talking about chipping away. Republicans are chipping away at this long term advantage that Democrats have had among African Americans. We see it in terms of trump’s approval rating, and we even see it to a wider degree. Among the party I.D. Margin, where all of a sudden, there are a number of African Americans who are walking away from the Democratic Party and a number of them who are walking into the Republican tent.

Enten added, “The Donald Trump-led Republican Party is making gains among African Americans that we, simply put, have not seen the Republican Party make in a generation.”

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