Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Discussing Raising Kids With Kanye West: ‘It’s Really F*cking Hard’

Kim Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West and how she has managed to keep her kids away from controversial headlines involving their father.

In a Monday interview with Angie Martinez, Kardashian discussed the lengths she goes to make sure her children don’t see news about West.

“I definitely protected him. And I still will — in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” Kardashian said of West on Angie Martinez IRL.

“So in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on, in the outside world,” she said.

“How do you do that?” Martinez asked.

“I’m holding on by a thread. I know. I’m like so close to that not happening, but while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can. Like, I will — I mean, my kids, they don’t know anything,” Kardashian insisted.

The media mogul elaborated that aside from letting oldest daughter North West have a TikTok account on Kim’s phone, every part of her kids’ day is monitored to some degree.

“So at school, like some of my best friends are the teachers. So I know what goes on at recess. I know what goes on at lunchtime. I hear what’s being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids,” Kardashian said.

“They don’t see stuff,” she continued, “I keep, you know, when stuff’s going down, like I protect stuff in the house as far as like the TVs and the content that’s on.”

“That feels like it must be a full-time,” Martinez said.

Kardashian agreed but said the effort is worth it.

“Yeah, I mean, worth it because I think that, of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said, cause that’s not me,” Kardashian said.

“But at the same time in my home, like, I could be going through something, but if we’re riding to school and they wanna listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is being — happening in the world, like, I have to have that, you know, smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” she added.

“You know, as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or, you know, text back and do what I gotta do,” she said.

Kardashian became emotional when discussing her own father’s impact on her.

“But it’s like I had the best dad — I don’t wanna get emotional,” she paused. “It’s just been a day for me.”

“You know, it’s hard. Shit — it’s like co-parenting. It’s really fucking hard,” she said.

“You’re not co-parenting with just anyone,” Martinez said.

“I had the best dad and I have the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want from my kids,” Kardashian said. “As long as they can have that — that’s what I would want for them. You know? So like, if they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, like why would I ever bring that energy to them?”

“You know, that’s like real heavy, heavy grownup shit that they’re not ready to like deal with, you know, and when they are, we’ll have those conversations, but like — and I’ll be so prepared, but until then I’ll do anything,” she concluded.

Watch above via Angie Martinez IRL.

