Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) didn’t hold back on Bari Weiss’ podcast Thursday while going after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and several of her other fellow republicans.

“We need serious people, Democrats and Republicans who will be able to say, look, let’s debate the issues, let’s have really vigorous policy debates,” Cheney said on the latest episode of Honestly with Bari Weiss.

“Let’s have these debates on policy and come to conclusions and solutions,” she added. “Let’s incentivize those people and reject the voices on the fringe in both parties. And look, I think right now in the Republican Party, especially in the House, in the Republican Conference, you know, Leader McCarthy is embracing and enabling and supporting members who have espoused anti-Semitic views, members who espouse white supremacist views.”

Cheney continued, arguing that it isn’t just McCarthy and Republicans who are allowing controversial rhetoric to seep into public political debates. “Those are views that shouldn’t have any place in our discourse when we see anti-Semitism from people like Ilhan Omar it has to be rejected immediately,” she said.

“And when we see things like white supremacy from people like Paul Gosar, that’s got to be rejected immediately too,” Cheney continued. “We have to get back to substance.”

