Megyn Kelly is ‘Sick’ of Media Coverage of Jan. 6: MSNBC and CNN Are Trying to ‘Inflate Their Ratings’

Megyn Kelly doubled down on her belief that the media is overhyping the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cable news networks delivered all-day coverage on the anniversary of the attack, in which a horde of supporters of President Donald Trump ransacked the Capitol because they believed his false claims the election was stolen.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, warned of the dangers of a president inciting a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol because he lost an election.

On her SiriusXM radio show, Kelly argued the importance of the day was being overstated.

“The media and Democrats treating this like it’s another 9/11 is wrong,” Kelly said.

“No one other than Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was killed that day,” Kelly said. “Some people died of natural causes and the Democrats including President Biden continue to tout the case of Officer Brian Sicknick as another example. An example of a cop being killed by the rioters. But it’s not true.”

“He died of natural causes as well,” she said. “Something the media continued to try to ignore.”

Four people in the crowd died during the Capitol riot: Babbitt was shot by police trying to lunge through a window into a hall where lawmakers were evacuating; Rosanne Boyland was crushed in a stampede of fellow rioters; Kevin D. Greeson died of a heart attack; and Benjamin Philips died of a stroke.

Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer, died of a stroke one day after suffering injuries in the attack. Two other police officers — Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood — died by suicide days after the attack.

More than 140 officers sustained injuries in the attack, and 15 were hospitalized.

Kelly said she is fed up with those who she claimed are overhyping the riot.

“I for one am sick of the misrepresentations. It was what it is,” she said. “It does not deserve a full day of vigils, and moments of silence, and comparisons to 9/11. I think those of us who knew people who died on 9/11 or lived through it ourselves are really sick of that! It’s disrespectful to the families.”

Kelly said the Jan. 6 coverage ultimately comes down to ratings.

“The cable nets want to inflate their ratings,” Kelly claimed. “Have you seen the numbers for CNN and MSNBC? They’re at record lows and they were at record highs when they covered Jan. 6th. It was right up their ally, it confirmed all their darkest beliefs about all Trump supporters and Republicans. And now a chance to relive it is too delicious to ignore.”

