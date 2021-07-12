Megyn Kelly on Capitol Riot: ‘No Question the Media Represented it as So Much Worse Than it Actually Was’

Megyn Kelly has claimed that “there is no question” the media misrepresented the January 6 insurrection, making it “much worse than it actually was.”

Kelly made the comment during her Monday podcast episode with comedian Chrissie Mayr, who explained that she attended Donald Trump’s January 6 rally, which ultimately descended into a violent insurrection.

“I was there and anybody who was there on the 6th is, like, blown away by how, like, inaccurate the media coverage is,” said Mayr. “At this point, it’s like I don’t want to listen to anybody’s thoughts on the 6th unless they were like there, like physically there, because it was so, like, not a big deal.”

Despite Mayr’s claim that the attack on the Capitol was “so like, not a big deal,” videos clearly show violent attacks on officers, vandalized offices, smashed windows, and an attempt to find and hang former Vice President Mike Pence.

Mayr later mocked Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) for donating the suit he wore amid the insurrection to the Smithsonian:

6 months ago today I wore this blue suit as I cleaned the Capitol after the insurrection, now I just donated it to the Smithsonian. Jan6 must never be forgotten. While some try to erase history, I will fight to tell the story so it never happens again. Here is one story…(THREAD) pic.twitter.com/GKePd1ZMrr — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

“I mean, it was horrible, like, like, Ashli Babbitt was murdered — should not have happened, but for a group who could have come fully armed to the Capitol, they didn’t,” Mayr added. “It was extremely peaceful and chill and most of us didn’t even know what was happening until hours later.”

The riot was, in fact, not “extremely peaceful,” as more than a hundred people were injured, including police officers who were violently beaten. Two officers also died by suicide following the insurrection while five deaths total are linked to the incident.

After noting that Trump never verbally told his supporters to charge at the Capitol, joking that he didn’t channel William Wallace, Mayr claimed that people didn’t realize the insurrection was “the most chill thing ever.”

“There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was,” Kelly agreed.

To the host’s credit, she also noted that “We’ve all seen the video of people like screaming in the face of cops, being totally disparaging, and defecating on the floor of the U.S. Capitol.”

“That’s crazy,” Mary laughed.

“Lawmakers were understandably afraid,” Kelly added. “Not like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY)], ‘I need therapy for the rest of my life,’ afraid, but I can understand it, and I didn’t like seeing it at all.”

Listen above, via The Megyn Kelly Show.

