Megyn Kelly Mocks ‘Insecure’ Prince Harry: Needs Psychotherapy Not a ‘Whiny, Woke, Annoying Wife’

Commentator Megyn Kelly took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their newly released documentary which shows the couple complaining about the royal family and the gifted life they left behind.

On the Monday edition, of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly gave her full review of the Netflix documentary.

Kelly elaborated that the average viewer of the documentary will not connect or resonate with the “struggle” the royal couple shares.

“The people this pair is asking to feel sorry for them, have their own problems. Real ones. They live paycheck to paycheck for the most part,” she said.

“They have kids in public schools where they worry about depression or drugs and crazy teachers. They work all day. They’re tired. They need a vacation that they’re probably not going to get, and they don’t have a closet full of designer dresses, never-mind stylists surrounding them for major black tie events as we see in this piece. They live in small houses or maybe an apartment,” Kelly continued.

Kelly elaborated that nobody gives “a damn about the mean tweets” that are sent to the royal couple.

“They keep a watchful eye on the rising gas and electric bills, the cost of groceries as they try to save for college and still give their kids a nice Christmas. Too often they’re dealing with health issues or dependency or unexpected layoffs, and they certainly don’t give a damn about the mean tweets being sent out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Kelly said.

She discussed the amount of emotional damage Prince Harry must carry with him.

“One thing I did find interesting was the amount of emotional baggage Harry still carries. It’s big. Good gracious is this man insecure? Partly because he’s a ginger. Yes, wait for it. And partly because he clearly has not worked out the trauma of his mother’s premature death,” Kelly said.

“Time and time again, I said to myself, while watching this, ‘This guy needed therapy. Not the weird tapping thing he did — a real psychotherapist. That is what he needed. Not a whiny, woke, annoying wife,” she said in reference to Markle.

She played a clip from the documentary when Harry described his family meeting Meghan for the first time in which he says they were surprised that “a ginger” could land a woman like Markle.

“That’s not his family. That’s him,” Kelly insisted. “And he’s not wrong. Does anyone really think if he were Harry Jones instead of Harry Windsor, this beautiful semi-known social climber would’ve given him the time of day? It is a bit shocking that she’s with him until you consider his title, fame, family, money — sort of. Castles, staff and access to fabulous things and people. That’s what lured her in, clearly, not Harry’s red hair and not his Mensa IQ either.”

“Just kidding, that’s not a real thing. Remember when he called the First Amendment bonkers? This is no scholar,” she said. “All of this is a downside of being a prince, I guess, and not even the heir, just the spare. Honestly, though, it’s probably also a downside of being a Gates or a Jobs or a Zuckerberg or a Beckham or a Brady, but it does explain why she so easily leads him around now by his little red puppy dog ears.”

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com