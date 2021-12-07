Megyn Kelly Rails Against Masks: Feels Like ‘Biden’s Hand Over My Mouth’

Megyn Kelly is fed up with mask-wearing — to the point that she’s “toying” with civil disobedience.

In an interview with New York Times reporter David Leonardt, author of influential newsletter The Morning, Kelly asked if Americans could shed the face coverings that have become ubiquitous in the Covid pandemic.

“Couldn’t we do away with the masks? And increase testing,” Kelly asked on her SiriusXM radio show, joking that she’s considering civil disobedience when it comes to mask-wearing. “I just don’t think masks are necessarily the answer. I just think they’re so intrusive.”

She noted that while many don’t have a problem with masks, those who agree with her “loathe” the face coverings.

Leonardt asked Kelly for what she personally dislikes about masks, and the host rattled off a list.

“When I’m not on the air I usually wear glasses,” Kelly said. “They fog up all the time, and it’s annoying, and I don’t want to have to deal with it.”

“I stayed out of the sun for 30 years so that I could have relatively decent skin by the time I was 51, and I have it, and I don’t feel the need hide it behind a disgusting mask that can cause outbreaks,” Kelly continued. “My skin looks better without that damn mask on. I don’t want to hide behind it. I also just find it annoying — it hurts the back of my ears after a while, I don’t like that.”

“And I really hate seeing it on my kids,” she added.

Aside from it’s physical impacts, Kelly also explained she opposes what masks represent.

“Another thing I hate about it is I feel like it’s wearing a Democratic virtue signal,” she said. “It has morphed into a political signal, and one that I don’t support. I almost feel like I have Joe Biden’s hand over my mouth. I want to say, ‘Get your hand off my face, I did what you wanted me to do for almost two years, and now I want to move on. You can’t guilt me forever.'”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

