Megyn Kelly is adding to the pile-on of Nicolle Wallace after the MSNBC anchor called herself a “Fauci groupie.”

“This is an educated person,” Kelly said of Wallace on her SiriusXM show. Kelly slammed Wallace, saying she “once called herself a republican and once worked for the Bush administration. Now she’s in lockstep with the Joy Reid’s of the world.”

Kelly added that she found Wallace’s comments about worshiping Fauci to be humiliating.

“The stomach-turning embarrassing virtue signaling,” Kelly continued. “That’s a good girl Nicolle, good girl,” Kelly continued while pretending to talk to Wallace as though she was a dog. “You worship a government bureaucrat who has lied about Covid repeatedly. And you got all your shots in, you wear your K-95 masks, and you never leave home without them, and you muzzle your children all day long? What a good girl you are, let me rub your belly.”

Kelly said Wallace’s Fauci adoring comments are a result of the MSNBC anchor seeing Covid-19 for what it is.

“What’s really happening here is she is starting to see the truth,” Kelly said. “And by the way, that truth existed before Omicron. When you could still get Covid despite the vaccine and despite the mask, Nicolle. Even if you are a Democrat. The dirty little Covid veil is starting to fall away from her eyes and certain truths that have been obvious to the rest of us for months are dawning on her.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com