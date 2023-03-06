Michelle Obama Goes After Trump’s Inauguration in New Podcast For Amazon: ‘There Weren’t That Many People There’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s new Audible podcast will launch Tuesday but her first episode will highlight an old foe, former President Donald Trump.

In a clip from the first episode titled, Kids Just Want Our Gladness, exclusively released to PEOPLE Magazine, Obama described inauguration day 2017 to Today host Hoda Kotb.

“That day was so emotional for so many different reasons. We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” Obama described. “They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere, so we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them.”

During the actual inauguration ceremony, Obama admitted that she was not in a very good mood.

“To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage. There was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” Obama said. “Many people took pictures of me and they’re like, ‘You weren’t in a good mood?’ No, I was not!”

Obama also took a dig at Trump by notating the size of the inauguration crowd, a topic for which the former president’s administration has touted “the largest audience to ever see an inauguration.”

“You walk through the Capitol, you wave goodbye, you get on Marine One, and you take your last flight flying over the Capitol,” Obama recalled, “where there weren’t that many people there — we saw it, by the way!”

“When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” Obama said.

