Ozzy Osbourne Retreats After Saying He Was ‘Fed Up’ With America and Planned to Leave: ‘I’m American Now’

In August, Ozzy Osbourne was ready to close the chapter on his time in America, but four months later he’s changing his tune.

The Black Sabbath frontman and wife Sharon Osbourne decided back in the summer to uproot their life in Los Angeles and return home to the UK.

Speaking with The Guardian over the summer, Osbourne cited the increased rate of crime in the United States as his motivating factor to leave.

Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy. And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn. I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.

But now in a new interview with Consequence.net, Osbourne said he’s had a change of heart.

To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now… to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. Fuck that.

Wife Sharon insists the move is necessary following her firing from CBS talk show The Talk after she supported her friend Piers Morgan. Morgan had made comments criticising Meghan Markle, which Osbourne defended, causing tension between herself and costars.

Despite his hesitations, the couple suggested that the move is still happening, “When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven,” Sharon said. “In the ‘70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.”

