Podcaster Sam Harris appears to be at his wits end with fellow prominent podcasters Covid-19 takes.

“So there’s an opinion that has solidified on the right politically,” Harris said on the latest edition of Making Sense podcast. “It’s also taken hold out in the alternative media wilderness among podcasters and Substack newsletter writers that much of what has been communicated about Covid by the government and by the mainstream media has amounted to really a hoax. Much of what we’ve done and demand others do have been therefore unnecessary and therefore unethical.”

Harris, who also hosts a podcast with comedian Ricky Gervais, believes podcasters massive audiences are buying into the notion that most measures to combat Covid-19 have been meaningless and sinister.

“What we have now is tens of millions of people, at least, believe our entire response to Covid, basically everything we’ve for the last 18 months or so has had the ulterior purpose of increasing social control,” Harris said.

“This is the explicit claim one hears from all these quarters now, that the whole purpose of this has been to soften us up for some kind of Orwellian acquiescence to state power,” Harris continued. “And then with respect to vaccines in particular, it’s also being driven by just the sheer profiteering of pharmaceutical companies.”

Harris pointed out that the popular podcasters who are pushing alternative Covid-19 opinions are intelligent people. “These are not just uneducated rubes who believe this,” Harris said. “I’m talking about many people who are quite smart, several friends who have prominent podcasts have fallen into this paranoid picture of what’s going on.”

Harris relayed that these “friends” of his have gone off the deep end. “The idea that we are dealing with something akin to the Chinese Communist Party here, and that all Covid-related polices have been implemented merely to abridge our freedom politically. That does strike me as patently insane.”

