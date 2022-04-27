Podcaster and TikTok Star Celina Myers Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Husband’s Head Injury to Her 25M Fans: ‘He’s a Ghost — A Shell of Who He Was’

TikTok Star and host of The Haunted Estate podcast Celina Myers reveals the heartbreaking details behind her husband’s brain injury.

Myers, who boasts 25.4 million followers on TikTok, posted a video last Friday titled What Happened To My Husband. Myers, who frequently would feature husband Adam in her videos, began posting less content of the two together, leaving some fans speculating.

Adam had sustained a brain injury back in May 2017 while working in the garden of the couple’s home when he accidentally hit himself in the forehead with a tool. A few days later, the couple knew something was seriously wrong when he began to feel extremely unwell.

Five years later, after seeking help from any doctor they could find, Adam’s condition has only worsened. Myers said Friday, “He has changed a lot and he’s not who he was. His moods are very all over the place. His hope is all over the place.” Myers even detailed that small tasks like putting shoes and socks on has become nearly impossible for him and he spends most of his days in a dark room with no noise.

She details that every aspect of their life has had to shift dramatically in the last few years, “all he can do is go from place to place, sitting. And it’s not like we can have visitors because he gets so overwhelmed and so tired so easily. We can’t really go in public cause he can’t walk very much, cause he gets very sick. Pounding headaches, super dizzy, super nauseous.”

Myers said their mission to seek any kind of treatment continues. “We’re supposed to go to this brain clinic in Utah,” she said. “He’s afraid — and it makes sense, that he’s going to get so bad by the time he gets there that whatever they’re going to be able to do for him isn’t going to work because he’s going to get so sick getting there and getting home.”

“If you even bump him, you rub against him wrong. He’s so sick. It’s kind of like he’s a ghost sometimes. Cause he’s him. He is. But, he’s a shell of who he was, cause he can’t do anything that he loved,” she said.

She continued, “There was a night, and it was really bad cause sometimes he can’t sleep and it goes to such a dark place and he just said, he’s like ‘I would give up the rest of my life, for one more good year with you.’ That was the saddest thing I’d ever heard.”

Listen above via Celina SpookyBoo on YouTube.

