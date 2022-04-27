‘Cancel Culture Victim’ Sharon Osbourne Tells Piers Morgan She Received Death Threats for Defending Him

Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne told Piers Morgan defending him last year amid his Meghan Markle criticism led to death threats against her, her husband Ozzy Osbourne, and even their dogs.

Osbourne is Morgan’s follow-up interview to one with former President Donald Trump on his new series Piers Morgan Tonight, which streams on Fox Nation, but is also carried by Rupert Murdoch’s British TV Channel Talk TV, which Osbourne now has a shown on too.

Osbourne said she faced death threats and accusations of racism after she threw her support behind Morgan after his Markle criticism led to an on-air riff with Alex Beresford ending in Morgan walking off of Good Morning Britain and ultimately leaving the show. That same month, Osbourne’s show The Talk went on hiatus after she was accused of racism following an on-air confrontation over her defending Morgan as he was dismissing Markle’s claims from a March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview about mental health struggles and racism within the Royal Family.

A report citing sources at The Talk also accused Osbourne of toxic behavior and racist comments that same month. Osbourne was released from the show after an internal review by CBS.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that my career after 50 years would’ve ended that way. I must have cried for three months. Never stopped crying,” Osbourne said to Morgan, who was described as a “victim of cancel culture” on the show and in promotional text.

She also revealed she went through “therapy and ketamine treatment” in the fallout from her departure from CBS.

“They wanted to kill my dogs. And then they started on Ozzy.” Tonight: Sharon Osbourne opens up about being a victim of cancel culture on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Don’t miss it at 8pm, on TalkTV.@MrsSOsbourne | @piersmorgan | @TheTalkUK | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/5rBEHeI9Ln — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 27, 2022

Osbourne said she was motivated to return to television to try and restore her legacy for her family.

“Did I want my legacy for my family to be, ‘oh well, your nana was on television, but everybody said she was racist, so she never went on television again?'” Osbourne said, adding that the dissatisfaction with the way her time on The Talk ended motivated her to take on another show.

Asked by Morgan if she ever got suicidal while she was being accused of racism and receiving death threats, Osbourne said, “Not suicidal because I didn’t want to give CBS the satisfaction.”

Osbourne confirmed she was joining Morgan on Talk TV in a joint promotional video after Morgan described looking for co-workers who are “very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous.”

