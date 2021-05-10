Law&Crime’s “Coptales” podcast went in a fascinating direction during its latest episode when Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin talked to one of his old partners about his work as a confidential informant for the Tulsa Police Department.

Coptales is the recently-launched program by Mediaite’s sister website, Law&Crime, where Larkin and his co-host, ICU Nurse Howard Doss, talk about their most interesting experiences in law enforcement. On Thursday, the two held an interview with “Connor,” the alias of an informant who assisted Larkin in the past with multiple cases for the Tulsa PD Crime Gun Unit.

At the outset of the chat, Doss asked Connor to decide what the three would drink throughout the conversation. Connor said he wasn’t much of a drinker, so when Doss asked what would he do, Connor got things off to an interesting start by announcing he was going to smoke weed instead.

This got a chuckle from Larkin, but even though he pointed out that medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, he doesn’t have a card, and he wouldn’t light up because “police departments frown down on those kind of things.” Instead, he pulled out a bottle of sweet tea-flavored vodka for him and Doss to share.

The three dove into the meat of the conversation as Connor talked about how he and Larkin met, and the story of how he became a snitch. Things got really interesting when Connor was asked what was the first information he gave to Larkin, and he recalled giving the police details that helped them track down a murder suspect in 2009.

I think the very, very, very first information was on like a murder suspect that they couldn’t find, and they was outside some apartments. And they was looking for a certain car and I told him what a car was, and they put everything else together after that.

As the three spoke about the dynamic between informants and the police, Connor and Larkin reflected on another case where they stopped a group of local criminals from robbing a house full of strip club workers. Connor said he relayed what he heard on the street to Larkin, and that allowed the cops to set up stake out and eventually arrest all the suspects.

