The Brooklyn Nets have changed their stance on letting unvaccinated NBA champion Kyrie Irving return to the team, and Shaquille O’Neal is less than thrilled.

“I hate when people make a big stand about what they’re going to do,” Shaq said on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Shaq said the Nets should still dump Irving. “I stand by that,” he said. “I told him (Irving) that to his face.”

Shaq argued that Covid skyrocketing in New York isn’t a valid reason to bring Irving back. “Now since Covid has come up and a couple guys are out, ‘Oh we’ll let you play Mr. Kyrie. You can do that Mr. Kyrie.’ I don’t respect that.”

The four time NBA champion said the Nets folded their hand too early. “Of course they panicked,” Shaq said. “And you know what? They panicked for no reason. You’re in first place down east.”

Shaq said the entire vaccine fiasco between Irving and the Nets will tarnish Irving’s relationship with Kevin Durant. “You say you’re my guy — and you don’t sacrifice like I sacrifice, I gotta question you as being my guy, Shaq said. “It ain’t about you.”

Listen above via The Big Podcast with Shaq.

