Shaq Scolds Charles Barkley for Disrupting an Interview: ‘Interrupt Him One More Time, I’m Gonna Punch You Right in the Stomach’

TNT aired two great NBA matchups on the court Tuesday night and they almost had another in studio as Shaquille O’Neal threatened to throw down with Charles Barkley.

After the Phoenix Suns topped the Golden State Warriors 104-96, leaving both teams at 18-3 on the season, superstar point guard Chris Paul joined TNT’s Inside the NBA crew to discuss the victory. While host Ernie Johnson was speaking, Barkley cut him off and attempted to interject.

“Hey Chris, I just wanna tell you, there’s many nights here we don’t wanna hear Kenny (Smith) either,” Barkley said. But Shaq wasn’t having it.

“Charles, don’t interrupt Ernie again,” Shaq chimed in, scolding Barkley for being rude. “Interrupt Ernie one more time, I’m gonna punch you in the stomach. Interrupt the godfather one more time, I’m gonna stick the bodyguard on you.”

It wouldn’t be their first fight, the two Hall-of-Famers infamously brawled in 1999 after Barkley fired a basketball at Shaq’s head.

The gloves were about to be dropped again, but staring at the 7-foot-1 325lb big man sitting across the table, Barkley decided not to fuel the fight any further, meekly offering an “I’m sorry.”

Barkley backed down, but he didn’t learn his lesson, interrupting Johnson one more time as the host attempted to bring the show to a commercial break.

