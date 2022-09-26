Stephen A. Smith Bemoans Lack of ‘Common Sense’ in DC, Plans to Talk Politics on New Podcast With Guests Including Chris Cuomo and Hannity

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith is stepping back from the world of sports to launch a new podcast focused on current events and politics.

In a new interview with Esquire, Smith broke down everything fans could expect from the new podcast, titled Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith.

The guest lineup diverts from Smith’s love of sports and dives head first into the realm of politics and social issues. Chris Cuomo and Sean Hannity are among the podcast’s initial guests, along with Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J.

Speaking with Esquire, Smith said the appeal of the new show, adding to his already busy schedule as the host of ESPN’s First Take, is the opportunity to have no limits.

Of course, the show will feature some sports discussion but it will largely focus on current events and politics. Topics, Smith says, that are at the center of his talks with family and colleagues.

The opportunity to talk about news, politics, current events, pop culture and entertainment, social issues, et cetera, can literally have no limits whatsoever. Because when I’m not dealing with sports, these are the kind of things that I’m always talking about with family and friends and colleagues. So the fact that I have an opportunity to do this with my own podcast, which obviously I own and I’m in control of content with, it’s a breath of fresh air and it’s an opportunity of a lifetime for me.

His motive for moving toward the world of politics came from Smith’s discontent with the lack of “common sense” in the arena.

One of the things that annoys the living hell out of me about Capitol Hill, is the absence of compromise. You can’t get everything you want. There is no administration, there is no no governing body, there is no legislature that has ever gotten everything they want. We send people up on Capitol Hill to represent us and to work in our best interest, to make sure a level of civility exists in this nation, so we could move forward, progressively. And I don’t mean progressively from a political perspective. I mean, moving forward and marching forward and making sure we don’t step backwards. And to me, on far too many occasions, we’ve seen evidence to the contrary, as it pertains to our elected officials.

The show is produced by Audacy’s Cadence13 and will premiere three episodes every week.

