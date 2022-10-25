Ted Cruz Calls For Merrick Garland To Be Impeached For Using DOJ As ‘A Partisan Weapon’ After Bannon Sentencing

Ted Cruz is calling for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign following the sentencing of former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon to four months in prison.

During a recent episode of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator spoke with co-host Ben Ferguson about the latest news.

“I want to get to this shocking headline, and that is that Steve Bannon is supposed to spend four months in jail — in prison for defying an ‘outwardly partisan kangaroo court,’ is how one tweet put it earlier today. There’s a lot of people asking questions,” Ferguson began.

“Look, I think the news of Bannon being sentenced to four months is absolutely outrageous, and I am furious about it,” Cruz began.

“I’m furious because Merrick Garland has presided over a Department of Justice that it now consists of simply being a partisan weapon to attack the political opponents of Joe Biden and the Democrats,” he added.

Cruz called for Garland’s removal from office, saying, “Merrick Garland should be ashamed. He should resign in disgrace, and if he doesn’t, he should be impeached and removed from office.”

Bannon was sentenced last Wednesday to four months in prison along with a $6,500 fine for contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena from the January 6th committee.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com