Ted Cruz Makes Wild Accusation that Joe Biden Supports ‘Modern Day Slavery’ Through His Border Policies

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is branding President Joe Biden as the “best thing that has ever happened for the human traffickers and drug traffickers in Mexico.”

During the Friday edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz blamed Biden for being responsible for “modern day slavery,” because of his “open border” policies.

“Cartels — the word that doesn’t appear in this White House document have made billions and billions of dollars because of Joe Biden. Joe Biden becoming president was hands down the single best thing that has ever happened for the human traffickers and drug traffickers in Mexico and across the world,” Cruz said.

Cruz’s co-host Ben Ferguson said, “I saw a report the other day that said they believe now the amount of money being made off fentanyl will far outpace the cocaine and marijuana drugs that they were running for decades into this country.”

“They said it’s the most profitable period they believe for the cartels in the history in Mexico, and the President is allowing it to happen,” Ferguson added.”

“Ben, one thing about the cartels — they make about the same amount of money from human trafficking and from drug trafficking,” Cruz clarified. “Both of those are approximately 50% of their revenue, which tells you what a big business it is, treating human beings as cattle.”

“This is modern day slavery. Joe Biden is responsible for modern day slavery, and it is every bit as evil and grotesque and cruel and inhumane as it was in the 1700s and 1800s,” Cruz said.

“Under Joe Biden — he’s responsible for funding the slave traders and for their murder and torture and suffering. That is all deliberately caused by this White House,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

