UFC boss Dana White joined Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday to discuss the state of media and the future of free speech.

White had some choice words when the topic turned to YouTube’s removal of President Donald Trump‘s episode of the viral prank group NELK’S podcast. “The fact that Trump’s podcast with Full Send got taken down is fucking disgusting and more importantly it’s scary. Very fucking scary!”

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak jumped into the conversation saying, “that fucking podcast was getting taken down no matter what. You got a controversial political figure going on a show run by people who are 40 miles over the fucking line on everything they do!”

White pushed back saying, “that political figure was the 45th President of the fucking United States! … You keep talking like he’s Alex Jones! He’s fucking president of the United States!”

Diving into the implications this could have for free speech in the future, White said, “this is a topic that more and more people need to talk about and discuss. It’s crazy! This world that we live in, we’re all becoming so dependent on social media … everybody’s worst fucking nightmare is that your shit gets taken down! … You have to start looking at the consequences of something like the Full Send podcast being taken down.”

White is no stranger to jumping into politics and has a long-standing friendship with the former president. White had previously endorsed Trump during the 2016 and 2020 elections and even spoke about their relationship during the 2016 Republican National Convention moments before Trump received the party’s nomination.

Listen above, via Impaulsive

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com