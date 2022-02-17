WATCH: Bob Saget Made Eerily Accurate Prediction About His Own Death Three Months Before Passing

Three months ago, Bob Saget predicted that he would die soon and how he would be found dead.

“So I don’t have long to live,” Saget said to his wife Kelly Rizzo back in October on his Here For You podcast while discussing Rizzo’s favorite movies. “I’m going to be found dead in bed,” he accurately added.

Just watch until the end of the clip.

This was 3mos prior to him dying. pic.twitter.com/6GEFrDFK5j — The Independent Opinion (@theIOpod) February 16, 2022

Saget died in early January. According to this family, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Since his death, the late comedian’s family has sued officials to block the release of the death of investigation records. The family filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office a little over a month after the Saget’s death.

According to Law&Crime: A Florida judge issued a temporary injunction Wednesday, granting Bob Saget’s family’s request to block the release of investigatory records on an emergency basis. The family of the late comedian and actor who famously played the role of Danny Tanner on Full House, filed a lawsuit in Florida state court against county authorities Tuesday, seeking to block the release of records from the investigation of Saget’s sudden death last month in a Florida hotel room.

Watch above via Here For You podcast.

h/t: @theIOpod.

