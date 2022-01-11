Podcaster Joe Rogan told fellow comedian Tim Dillon he’s helped dozens of celebrities who have reached out to him for Covid advice.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Dana White have publicly stated they have contacted Joe Rogan for medical advice on Covid, and apparently several other famous people are doing the same.

“It’s weird I’ll get messages from celebrities, like random celebrities, usually about Covid advice,” Rogan said on The Tim Dillon Show podcast. “No bullshit, I’ve helped like dozens of people. I’ve never brought their names up. Famous actors, musicians, they just contact me for Covid advice. That’s weird.”

Rogan explained he’s reached a point in his fame where he’s comfortable having conversations with a-list stars. “They know I know them, and I’m famous too,” Rogan explained. “I’ve reached this weird spot where I feel comfortable meeting famous people. The money thing, and the celebrity thing, it’s odd.”

