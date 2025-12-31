‘$1 Million! Woah!’ Trump Beams While Playing Auctioneer at Mar-a-Lago Bash — Drums Up Bidding on Painting of Jesus to $2.75 Million

President Donald Trump played auctioneer-in-chief at his New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago and marveled when an attendee bid $1 million on a painting of Jesus Christ he was auctioning off for charity.

Trump had started the bidding off at $100,000, before several onlookers in the crowd jumped in with higher offers.

“$1 million, woah!” Trump exclaimed.

The tuxedo-wearing POTUS then said it should not come as a huge surprise, considering the bidder was “the biggest guy” on Wall Street.

“It’s peanuts!” Trump said the $1 million bid was for the unnamed man.

Trump then said the man wears a red MAGA hat, which allows him to take “people by surprise before he pumps the money out of their wallets.”

A $2 million bid then came in right after.

“$2 million? Woah,” Trump said.

He then reiterated that was “peanuts” for his attendees. Trump added he would sign the painting if people were willing to bid more.

A bid for $2.5 million was shouted out a moment later. Trump joked “$5 million? or $2.5 million?” and then took a second to say the “big shindig” they were having was going to be a lot of fun.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” Trump said about the NYE party.

The president told the attendees the money was going to St. Jude’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s office.

Finally, the winning bid was made at $2.75 million. Trump then joked the man shouldn’t make the bid if it meant he would have to file for bankruptcy in the morning; he then winked at the man in the crowd before inviting him up to the stage.

The painting was by Vanessa Horabuena. She has 806,000 followers on Instagram, where she describes herself as a “Christian worship artist.”

Before the bidding, Horabuena painted Jesus’ face on a black canvas in front of the attendees in about 10 minutes.

Trump started the party off by ripping the alleged Minnesota fraudsters.

“They stole 18 billion dollars!” Trump told the crowd.

Watch him play auctioneer above via Newsmax.