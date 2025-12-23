‘A Terrible Politician’: CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp Responds to Former Senator’s ‘Death Sentence’ Cancer Diagnosis
CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp received backlash on Tuesday after he responded to a senator’s “death sentence” cancer diagnosis by calling him “a terrible politician.”
Reacting to the news that former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer – a diagnosis Sasse described as a “death sentence” – Schlapp wrote, “Ben Sasse is a terrible politician but a fantastic human being. I’m sad about his cancer diagnosis but not surprised with his wonderful courageous response. In the end it’s character that counts and he wins in a landslide.”
Schlapp’s post received backlash on social media, with critics questioning why he felt the need to open his statement with an insult towards the former senator.
“Who does this?” reacted former ABC News anchor Terry Moran, while former Fox News contributor and Newsmax host Dennis Michael Lynch wrote, “The guy just announced his is dying of the most vicious of cancers and you lead with he was a terrible politician? What a fucking idiotic post.”
Sasse announced the news in a social media post on Tuesday, writing, “I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die. Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do.”
“Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all,” he continued. “Still, I’ve got less time than I’d prefer.”
Sasse received more appropriate well-wishes from other Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Vivek Ramaswamy, and Megyn Kelly.
“I’m very sorry to hear this Ben. May God bless you and your family,” commented Vance, while Johnson wrote, “So sorry to hear this news. The Johnson family is lifting you up in prayer and we trust the Lord will comfort you all. Thank you sharing [sic] this message and eternal perspective.”
