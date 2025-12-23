‘A Terrible Politician’: CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp Responds to Former Senator’s ‘Death Sentence’ Cancer Diagnosis

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp received backlash on Tuesday after he responded to a senator’s “death sentence” cancer diagnosis by calling him “a terrible politician.”

Reacting to the news that former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer – a diagnosis Sasse described as a “death sentence” – Schlapp wrote, “Ben Sasse is a terrible politician but a fantastic human being. I’m sad about his cancer diagnosis but not surprised with his wonderful courageous response. In the end it’s character that counts and he wins in a landslide.”

Ben Sasse is a terrible politician but a fantastic human being. I’m sad about his cancer diagnosis but not surprised with his wonderful courageous response. In the end it’s character that counts and he wins in a landslide. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) December 23, 2025

Schlapp’s post received backlash on social media, with critics questioning why he felt the need to open his statement with an insult towards the former senator.

Congrats on completely fucking up what should be the easiest post to make — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 23, 2025

File this under "how not to respond to a cancer post" — Nachama Soloveichik (@nachamasol) December 23, 2025

“Who does this?” reacted former ABC News anchor Terry Moran, while former Fox News contributor and Newsmax host Dennis Michael Lynch wrote, “The guy just announced his is dying of the most vicious of cancers and you lead with he was a terrible politician? What a fucking idiotic post.”

Who does this? Trump teaches too many of his supporters that common decency—the basic practice of charity, kindness, and empathy towards one another—must always and everywhere take a back seat to cheap political point-scoring. They ape his moral deformities. https://t.co/vwCScqleeH — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) December 23, 2025

The guy just announced his is dying of the most vicious of cancers and you lead with he was a terrible politician? What a fucking idiotic post. — Dennis Michael Lynch (@TrustDML) December 23, 2025

Why lead with "terrible politician"?! The fuck is your problem? — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) December 23, 2025

What kind of dickhead offers well-wishes to someone diagnosed with cancer by insulting them? — Nathan Lean (@nathanlean) December 23, 2025

Sasse announced the news in a social media post on Tuesday, writing, “I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die. Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do.”

“Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all,” he continued. “Still, I’ve got less time than I’d prefer.”

Sasse received more appropriate well-wishes from other Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Vivek Ramaswamy, and Megyn Kelly.

“I’m very sorry to hear this Ben. May God bless you and your family,” commented Vance, while Johnson wrote, “So sorry to hear this news. The Johnson family is lifting you up in prayer and we trust the Lord will comfort you all. Thank you sharing [sic] this message and eternal perspective.”