ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Says He’s Working With Ted Cruz ‘To Take Down Tucker Carlson’

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt revealed during an event on Saturday that he was working with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “to take down Tucker Carlson” and other critics of Israel on the right.

Asked at a Sinai Temple event with Rabbi David Wolpe what the ADL was doing to take down Nick Fuentes, Greenblatt said, “Look, his last name is Fuentes. Nick Fuentes is a Hispanic person, okay? He is an open, unapologetic racist, homophobe, and more than anything, an anti-Semite. He’s a toxic, disgusting person, and yet thanks to X and social media, he’s been incredibly effective at getting his message out there.”

Greenblatt went on to criticize President Donald Trump for having dinner with Fuentes in 2022, saying, “And look, it didn’t help us when candidate, whatever you call him, former President Trump had him over for dinner like in Mar-a-Lago a few years ago, and it doesn’t help us that when given the opportunity, people in positions of power don’t renounce this guy.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, while speaking before an LA synagogue, suggests he's helping people "behind the scenes" to "take down" Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and Hasan Piker. "I need people on the right to take down Tucker Carlson—so I'm trying to help Ted Cruz," Greenblatt… pic.twitter.com/YZz4RunXpp — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) January 15, 2026

He continued, “Nick Fuentes is disgusting, Tucker Carlson is disgusting, Candace Owens is disgusting, and so on, but there have been good people like Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin [and] Speaker Johnson pushing back on these revolting lunatics.”

“I think the only way we are going to defeat the rise in anti-Semitism on the right is from the right,” Greenblatt argued:

So anyways, long story short, we definitely are working a lot to try to get the platforms to kind of enforce their own terms of service so that we can pull down the most offensive hate speech or get them to do it. But I need people on the right to take down Tucker Carlson, so I’m trying to help Ted Cruz. I need people on the right to take down Nick Fuentes, so I’m trying to help people like Ben, and same thing on the left. […] What I try to do at ADL, what we try to do is provide data, is to provide tools, is to step up often quietly behind the scenes.

Carlson responded to Greenblatt’s remarks in a social media post, writing, “Republican senator/presidential candidate working with the anti-white ADL to suppress speech. You can see why people begin to wonder about the system we currently have.”

Republican senator/presidential candidate working with the anti-white ADL to suppress speech. You can see why people begin to wonder about the system we currently have. https://t.co/TCoy1lV0Fl — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 15, 2026

Greenblatt also tore into popular left-wing commentator Hasan Piker, calling him “a revolting person” who should be nicknamed “Hamas Piker.”

“He’s just a putrid– says horrible slanderous things about Jews, about Zionists, about Israel,” the ADL CEO claimed. “You might not know Hasan Piker, but if your kids are watching video games, you better believe they do, because on Twitch and on Steam he’s everywhere, let alone on YouTube and Insta.”

After clips of the event went viral on social media, Sinai Temple pulled the video from YouTube.