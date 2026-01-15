Tom Homan Says ICE Is Unpopular Because ‘We Need to Be Better at Messaging’  

White House Border Czar Tom Homan said the unpopularity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is due to a “messaging” problem.

ICE has been conducting immigration raids across the country, including in Minneapolis, where last week, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good as she attempted to drive away from officers. The killing sparked outcry, but the Trump administration has continued to surge ICE and Border Patrol agents in the Twin Cities area.

Homan appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where the host cited polls showing ICE with lackluster support among the American people. A CNN survey showed that just 26% of Americans believe Ross used appropriate force, with 56% calling it inappropriate. By a margin of 51% to 31%, Americans say ICE’s actions are making cities less safe rather than safer. Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac poll found that 57% of voters disapprove of the way ICE is enforcing immigration laws. Fifty-nine percent believe Good’s killing was not justified.

“Tom, are you concerned about the CNN and Quinnipiac polls that show declining public support for ICE and President Trump’s approach to immigration enforcement?” Laura Ingraham asked Homan. “Do you think those are accurate, or are they being egged on by the press?”

Homan opted for the latter explanation and said the administration needs to communicate with the public better:

I think they’re being egged on by the press. I think there’s a lot of false media out there. And I think we need to be better at messaging at what we’re doing. Look, bottom line is 70% of everybody arrested is a criminal. We need to start advertise that every single day and put their pictures all over social media.

Homan’s claim that 70% of the immigrants who have been arrested are criminals does not square with a New York Times analysis last month, which showed that most of the people apprehended have not been convicted of a crime.

Homan then went on to falsely claim that the media has told certain “lies” about ICE’s actions.

“And you know, the bottom line is if people listen to most of the media, not this network, they’re going to hear that ICE is separating families every day,” he continued. “We’re deporting U.S. citizen children. We’re doing operations in elementary schools, churches, and hospitals. We just gotta push back the lies because a lot of people don’t get the facts, and we’ve gotta be better at getting the facts out there.”

In fact, ICE has separated families, deported children who are U.S. citizens, and conducted operations at elementary schools, churches, and hospitals.

