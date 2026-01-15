Chris Hayes Laughs His Way Through Trump’s Post About Accepting Secondhand Nobel Prize

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes laughed his way through a post from President Donald Trump as he read it aloud on Thursday’s All In.

Earlier in the day, Trump met with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, whom the president passed over to lead the country after he ordered the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro this month. Machado said her party should lead Venezuela, but Trump quickly rejected the idea, saying she “doesn’t have the respect” in the country. Instead, Trump left Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, at the helm. On Wednesday, Trump called Rodriguez a “terrific person.”

As had been anticipated, Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, offered her award to Trump, who accepted it. The president has long said he deserves the prize.

“It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”

Hayes read the post to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and could not get through it with a straight face.

“I don’t even know what I want you to say about this,” Hayes told the lawmaker. “But like what can you say?”

“Well, if somebody gives him a Super Bowl ring, he’ll be convinced he was the greatest football player who ever played in the NFL,” Raskin replied. ”

“I think the idea here is that, like, if she gives him something, maybe he’ll make her the president of Venezuela, the regime that he’s now controlling?” Hayes posited.

“Well, I guess that’s right,” Raskin said. “Everybody is tiptoeing around the king, and nobody wants to say the emperor’s got no clothes, who’s in his immediate vicinity. So they’d rather, you know, turn over their peace prizes and try to lure him into doing the right thing.”

Watch above via MS NOW.