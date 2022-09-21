Matt Gaetz Says U.S. Should ‘Bomb’ Mexico’s Sinaloa Drug Cartel Over Fentanyl Trafficking: ‘Not Kidding’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted Wednesday he believes the U.S. should “bomb” the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico over an abundance of fentanyl coming across the border into the U.S.

The Florida Republican spoke at length about the deadly drug as he addressed the House Judiciary Committee.

“It irks me every time I hear someone talk about fentanyl overdoses because no one overdoses on fentanyl because I don’t think anybody really sets out to, like, score some fentanyl for a good time,” he said.

Gaetz said drugs such as cocaine are harder to come by, as they are popular.

“But since people don’t set out to use fentanyl, since it’s something we don’t want in our country, we should be totally capable of stopping it,” he argued.

The Washington Examiner shared a portion of Gaetz’s comments on Twitter, and he retweeted it with a suggestion: bomb Mexico’s largest drug cartel.

Gaetz is not the first Republican to suggest using the U.S. military inside of Mexico to target drug cartels. Former President Donald Trump reportedly suggested the idea in 2019 but was cautioned against it by his advisers.

Trump had tweeted the U.S. was standing by to help Mexico deal with its “monsters” after nine Americans were murdered by cartel gunmen. He was rebuffed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The New York Times, citing White House sources, reported Trump was very serious about the proposition:

Mr. Trump also pressed his top aides to send forces into Mexico itself to hunt drug cartels, much like American commandos have tracked and killed terrorists in Afghanistan or Pakistan, the officials said. Mr. Trump hesitated only after aides suggested that to most of the world, military raids inside Mexico could look like the United States was committing an act of war against one of its closest allies, which is also its biggest trading partner, the officials said.

