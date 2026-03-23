American Conservative Co-Founder Urges Vance to Oust Trump With 25th Amendment

The American Conservative co-founder Scott McConnell urged Vice President JD Vance to back a 25th Amendment transition against President Donald Trump on Sunday.

“My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition. Say Chris Murphy or similar will be veep,” urged McConnell in a social media post amid Trump’s ongoing war against Iran. “Announce you will NOT be a candidate in 2028. Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don’t resign.”

My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition. Say Chris Murphy or similar will be veep. Announce you will NOT be a candidate in 2028. Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don't resign. — Scott McConnell (@ScottMcConnell9) March 22, 2026

Explaining his suggestion for Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) to serve as vice president, McConnell added, “An antiwar Democrat, smart and not super woke.”

According to the 25th Amendment:

In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President. […] Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

McConnell’s post received mixed reactions.

“.@JDVance you used to be against Middle East wars of choice. You served with a generation that saw the damage. Our nation needs you & other Republicans to step up & stop this madness,” commented Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) in support of McConnell’s post. “This may be the biggest foreign policy blunder of the 21st century. That is saying something.”

“A conservative journalist asking VP JD Vance to invoke the 25th amendment and bring Chris Murphy as his VP tells you everything about where we are in this moment,” weighed in former Democratic congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Conservatives on social media were less enthused.

“With great respect, having followed you for so many years, this is batsh*t crazy,” replied commentator Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, while Bulwark Podcast host Tim Miller mocked, “co-founder of the American Conservative magazine has gone so far around the bend over the Iran war that he’s BlueAnon now.”

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