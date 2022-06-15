Ann Coulter Rails Against ‘Dinesh’s Stupid Movie’ About the 2020 Election: ‘The Grift Goes On’

Ann Coulter panned 2000 Mules in a Substack post on Wednesday, stating that Dinesh D’Souza’s film about the 2020 presidential election amounts to a “conspiracy movie.”

Coulter, who once bigly supported Donald Trump but turned on him during his presidency, had similarly harsh words for the former president.

In a post simply titled “Dinesh’s Stupid Movie,” (subtitled, “And the grift goes on”) Coulter begins by slamming Trump for using his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him to bilk his supporters out of $250 million under the guise of “Stop the Steal.”

She added,

And let’s not forget Steve Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” swindle; Trump sending out a fundraising appeal to raise funds for his new private plane; and a Trump-affiliated organization paying Kimberly Guilfoyle $60,000 to give a two-minute speech on Jan. 6 (introducing her fiance, Don Jr.). Every time you think you have your arms fully around Trump’s con, you realize it’s unfathomably more cynical and far-reaching than you could have imagined. Is there anyone in Trump World who isn’t trying fleece the Deplorables? Haven’t they suffered enough?

Coulter then takes aim at 2000 Mules, which claims that cellphone tracking data shows 2000 people delivered numerous ballots at various drop boxes in five swing states.

She points out that the tracking data can’t distinguish between would-be election saboteurs and people with legitimate reasons for being near those boxes every day. Coulter further notes that even if liberal activists were dropping off ballots illegally, that would not make the ballots illegal, though the person doing so could face legal consequences.

Coulter says the movie seems to demand an explanation for why Trump lost. She points out that his own pollsters found that the only demo Trump did worse with in 2020 than in 2016 was White men.