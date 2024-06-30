‘Any Effing Questions?’ Keith Olbermann Blows Attempted Slam Dunk On Disastrous Biden Post-Debate Polling

“Any effing questions?” asked former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann on Sunday when sharing a result from a new CBS/YouGov poll that he claimed “says it all” about confidence in President Joe Biden after last week’s CNN debate. But it did leave other users on X with several “effing questions” and objections, due to a notable discrepancy.

The former ESPN host posted two images from a post-debate CBS/YouGov poll, one on whether Biden should be the Democratic nominee, and one on whether Donald Trump should be running for president, incorrectly identifying the questions as “Should Biden stay in the race?” and “Should TRUMP stay in the race?”

Characterizing the conclusions as “yes” Biden should and “no” Trump should not, the former Fox Sports host wrote, “That says it all. Any effing questions?”

But many users pointed out that the former Current TV host was not showing two sides of the same question. Instead, he was showing the result among registered Democratic voters on whether Biden should be the party’s nominee, and among all registered voters on whether Trump should be running for president.

As it turns out, on the comparable question to the Trump slide, Biden scored worse.

On the question of whether he “should” be running for President, 54% said Trump should not, and a whopping 72% said Biden should not. In both cases, it was a majority against.

Of additional interest, 72% said Biden does not have the “mental and cognitive health” to serve as President, while 49% said the 78-year-old Trump does not.

The result was heavily influenced by the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday, with a mere 18% saying that Biden “inspired confidence” with his widely criticized performance.

.

In a second post to X on the subject, the YouTube host called for members of the New York Times editorial board to be “forced off the paper” over Friday’s op-ed, in which the board called keeping Biden as the nominee “a reckless gamble” and called for him to step down and be replaced.

I mean, I don't care if the @nytimes melts in the hot sun after its malfeasance this last year. But clearly some elders there need to take the editorial board aside and get them to retract the Biden piece, and if they won't, force them off the paper https://t.co/WLjrWkA4p6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 30, 2024

Read the full results of the CBS/YouGov poll here from CBS News.