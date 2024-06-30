A Fox News anchor pressed a Republican senator who dodged a question about lies told by former President Donald Trump during Thursday night’s debate.

In an interview on Fox News Live Sunday, anchor Arthel Neville questioned Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) about the false claims made by Trump Thursday. (A CNN fact check found Trump made 30 such claims during the 90-minute forum.)

“Biden was widely criticized for his debate performance,” Neville said. “Trump was widely criticized for lying in the debate. So how does this impact the down ballot races in the Senate and House for both parties?”

Hoeven completely dodged the part of the question relating to Trump lying and more broadly praised the former president.

“I think President Trump was right on the issues,” Hoeven said. “He had command of the issues, and he went through that in great detail and very well. And so I think what you saw from him was not only a strong debate performance in terms of his ability to understand the issues and to articulate a plan that will take this nation forward.”

But Neville was unsatisfied by that answer and promptly followed-up.

“We were talking about the debate performance, and Trump’s lies during the debate,” Neville said. “And you seem to not have a problem with that.”

Hoeven began to rebut by asking Neville to “identify” specific falsehoods. But the anchor shut him down immediately.

“We don’t have time for that, Senator,” she said. “You know that it’s already been recorded. That would be a separate segment. And I don’t want to get into it with you. But it has been recorded, fairly.”

