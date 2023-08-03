John Eastman’s Attorney Tells Fox News ‘We Will Never, Ever Make A Deal’ If Client Is Charged In Trump Jan. 6 Case

An attorney for John Eastman, who is believed to be “co-conspirator 2” in the latest federal indictment against Donald Trump, claimed that his client “will never, ever make a deal” with prosecutors if he’s charged in the case.

Harvey Silverglate told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that Eastman gave “good faith legal advice” when he posited that then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to certify Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election.

“It was certainly cutting-edge. It was creative,” Silverglate said about Eastman’s theory. “But, you know, that’s what good lawyers are supposed to do. And Eastman’s advice was perfectly within the realm of good faith legal advice. I don’t have any doubt about it. I’m sure we can get experts to testify to that if necessary. If Eastman is charged, he’s going to trial. If he is convicted, he’s going to appeal. We will never, ever make a deal.”

“Well, I don’t understand. Their argument is, he was facilitating a crime with the advice?” Ingraham asked, adding, “And obviously their interpretation of these statutes and the application of the statutes themselves are novel legal theories without real clear intent established. So, they’re guilty of the standard that they are applying to Trump and Eastman, I guess, and the others…it’s crazy!”

“This whole thing has become so politicized that it’s not even funny. And it is a blot on the Department of Justice, in my view,” Silverglate said.

Silverglate added that he sent a memorandum to the Department of Justice explaining why going after Eastman would not be a “proper indictment.”

“So, we are giving away our defenses. But we are that confident in our case that we’re willing to tell them what our arguments are in order to keep them from indicting him,” Silverglate said.

Silverglate also addressed the fact that the California Bar Association was looking into taking away Eastman’s law license for his role in Jan. 6.

“The bar association, instead of waiting for the outcome of the court process, is looking to disbar and take away his ability to fund his own defense in the criminal case, do you see what see I’m saying? So, that’s a shameful political development in California,” he said.

