AOC Claims Children Are Being Put in Cages in the West Bank

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed that Palestinians have been mistreated by Israel like the children of undocumented immigrants have been at the U.S. Southern border according to a recent Jewish Insider report.

Ocasio-Cortez was in Austin, Texas over the weekend to rally support for progressive congressional candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros. She also spoke at a Democratic Socialists of America event, and Jewish Insider reports that the congresswoman offered some remarks about Palestine supporters getting suppressed by the media.

“With media, with all this stuff, Palestine is basically a banned word. It’s censored. We don’t talk about it. No one knows about it,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “We shouldn’t have to tiptoe around these things. We should be able to talk about it. And we shouldn’t allow people’s humanity to be censored.”

Ocasio-Cortez was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers, so she used one of those moments to tell the crowd “I want to be unequivocal, we are here to stand up for the rights of Palestinians and Palestinian children.” The Insider reported that Ocasio-Cortez rejected accusations of antisemitism that have been leveled at representatives who have criticized Israel, then she apparently claimed Palestinians in the West Bank are being thrown in cages.

“I don’t believe that a child should be in a cage on our border and I don’t believe a child should be in a cage in the West Bank,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Even though Israel has its separation barrier in the West Bank — which has been a subject of controversy for years because of its impact on Palestinians — it’s not clear whether this is what Ocasio-Cortez was referring to, and her office declined to elaborate when the Insider asked for examples to back up her claim.

