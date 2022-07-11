AOC Pens Letter to Schumer Urging Him to Say if Kavanaugh and Gorsuch Lied Under Oath About Roe v. Wade

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called on Senate leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to make clear whether or not Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath during their confirmation hearings about overturning Roe v. Wade.

Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) sent a letter to Schumer on Friday urging action and warning that the credibility of U.S. institutions is at stake.

“We cannot allow Supreme Court nominees lying and/or misleading the Senate under oath to go unanswered,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter while sharing the letter.

“Both GOP & Dem Senators stated SCOTUS justices misled them. This cannot be accepted as precedent,” she continued, adding, “Doing so erodes rule of law, delegitimizes the court, and imperils democracy.”

Ocasio-Cortez was apparently referring to Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) who said they felt misled by the justices.

“This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon,” Collins said in a statement after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” said Manchin.

“We request that the Senate make its position clear on whether Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch lied under oath during their confirmation hearings,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

“We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes so that we can prevent such a mendacious denigration of our fundamental rights and the rule of law from ever happening again.”

