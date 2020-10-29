AOC Responds to Fox News Report Criticizing Her For Wearing Expensive Clothes in Vanity Fair Shoot

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a Fox News report that criticized her for wearing expensive outfits for her Vanity Fair photoshoot — reminding them that she does not get to keep the borrowed clothes.

The Fox News report quoted a Daily Mail article that claimed Ocasio-Cortez’s outfits cost more than $14,000 in total, attempting to out the far-left politician as hypocritical for blasting President Donald Trump’s policies.

“These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money, when these motherfuckers are only paying $750 a year in taxes,” Ocasio-Cortez is quoted saying in the Vanity Fair article.

“The progressive lawmaker from New York — whose policies often sway far to the left of more centrist Democrats — has in the past condemned politicians that she says are beholden to Wall Street, even as she was gifted a $2,850 suit from Loewe for the shoot,” wrote the Fox News report.

Unimpressed by the network’s attempt to put her on blast, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to explain how photoshoots work:

Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again). Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share. Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

“Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again),” she wrote. “Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share. Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist.”

The lawmaker also singled out Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in particular, after the host mocked Ocasio-Cortez for wearing $14,000 worth of clothes to call out Trump and the network.

“100% worth it,” she wrote. “Would do again.”

💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez later called Ingraham’s “gimmick” sad — adding that the GOP needs to “get [themselves] together.”

The whole “she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers” gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of “let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.” GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

