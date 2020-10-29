comScore

AOC Responds to Fox News Report Criticizing Her For Wearing Expensive Clothes in Vanity Fair Shoot

By Leia IdlibyOct 29th, 2020, 3:51 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a Fox News report that criticized her for wearing expensive outfits for her Vanity Fair photoshoot — reminding them that she does not get to keep the borrowed clothes.

The Fox News report quoted a Daily Mail article that claimed Ocasio-Cortez’s outfits cost more than $14,000 in total, attempting to out the far-left politician as hypocritical for blasting President Donald Trump’s policies.

“These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money, when these motherfuckers are only paying $750 a year in taxes,” Ocasio-Cortez is quoted saying in the Vanity Fair article.

“The progressive lawmaker from New York — whose policies often sway far to the left of more centrist Democrats — has in the past condemned politicians that she says are beholden to Wall Street, even as she was gifted a $2,850 suit from Loewe for the shoot,” wrote the Fox News report.

Unimpressed by the network’s attempt to put her on blast, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to explain how photoshoots work:

“Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again),” she wrote. “Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share. Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist.”

The lawmaker also singled out Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in particular, after the host mocked Ocasio-Cortez for wearing $14,000 worth of clothes to call out Trump and the network.

“100% worth it,” she wrote. “Would do again.”

Ocasio-Cortez later called Ingraham’s “gimmick” sad — adding that the GOP needs to “get [themselves] together.”

