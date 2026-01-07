JD Vance Says America Has ‘A Somali Problem’

Vice President JD Vance declared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, Wednesday, that “America has a bit of a Somali problem.”

After Fox News host Jesse Watters said, “The Democrats have a little bit of a Somali problem,” Vance laughed before declaring, “America has a bit of a Somali problem.”

“Especially the Democrats in Minnesota,” acknowledged Watters. “Why did they just let it happen right under their nose?”

The vice president responded:

Well, a couple of things, Jesse. First of all, if you look at the amount of fraud in the welfare system, according to the statistics I have seen, 85% of Somalians who are in the United States, legal and illegal, are collecting some sort of welfare benefits. So that’s not to disparage the other 15%, but when you’ve got 85% of the population that is collecting welfare, that suggests that we have really done something wrong with regards to vetting, and that’s the fundamental issue. Even if there’s no fraud, 85% collecting welfare is way too many damn people collecting welfare, getting rich off the American taxpayer, while a lot of Americans struggle. That’s unacceptable. What’s going on in Minneapolis I think is actually representative of a broader fraud scheme that we are going to see all over the country – we’re going to see it in California, we’re going to see it in other places too – where people get rich from the American taxpayer. The Somalian fraud, for example. Day care fraud. You’ve got Americans, we’ve got programs set up to make it easier for Americans to get their kids in day care, so they can have proper child care. You take that money and you siphon it off to Somalian fraudsters, that’s a double theft. Number one, that means a lot of American families can’t afford their child care. Number two, it means a lot of American taxpayers are being fleeced. It’s totally unacceptable.

Vance then revealed, “I believe, Jesse, we’re going to have some very big announcements on this stuff in the next couple of days. I don’t want to get ahead of the president on anything, but we believe that there is a nationwide fraud ring that’s rooted in illegal aliens and others taking advantage of the American welfare system. We’re going to get to the root of it and anybody who’s involved is gonna get prosecuted.”

President Donald Trump railed against the Somali population following allegations of mass fraud in Minnesota last month.

“Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars. Billions. Every year, billions of dollars,” said Trump. “And they contribute nothing. The welfare’s like 88%. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you.”

He continued, “Some will say that’s not ‘politically correct.’ I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”

