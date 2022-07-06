Arizona Republican Targets ‘Angry Democrats in Klan Hoods’ With AR-15 in Political Ad: ‘Make Rifles Great Again’

Arizona Republican Jerone Davison released a new political ad this week in which he wields a rifle as a defense against “angry Democrats in Klan hoods.”

While Davison — a Republican running to represent Arizona’s 4th Congressional District– is sitting at home drinking peacefully from an American flag coffee mug, figures wearing Ku Klux Klan robes sporting donkey logos who are armed with various weapons such as hammers and a bat wrapped with barbed wire are sneaking around outside without explanation.

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense, that no one could possibly need all 30 rounds,” Davison narrates as he’s shown praying after drinking from his patriotic mug. The Republican’s pro-gun ad drops just as talks around potential new gun control legislation has been reignited in the wake of the Highland Park shooting, in which a shooter used a “high-powered rifle” to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade.

As the ad continues, the mob outside begins running towards the house, and Davison abandons the prayers and mug for some shades and an AR-15 rifle and he leaves the home to confront what he describes as “angry Democrats in Klan hoods” threatening him and his family.

“But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds,” Davidson continues as the Klan members get sight of the rifle and immediately run away. The ad ends with a Klan hood floating in a pool after the hooded Democrats have left Davison in peace with his shades, rifle, and American flag mug.

Davison is a former running back for the Oakland Raiders. Before that, he played at Arizona State University, as his website touts.

Davison is facing off against fellow Republicans Kelly Cooper, Dave Giles, Rene Lopez, and Tanya Wheeless in his August 2 primary.

