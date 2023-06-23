Asa Hutchinson Won’t Say Yes or No When Asked If He’d Sign GOP Pledge If Trump Is Nominee: ‘I Expect Someone Else To Be The Nominee’

Presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson wouldn’t give a definitive answer when asked by CNN’s Breonna Taylor if he will sign the GOP Loyalty Pledge to support the eventual nominee, even if it’s Donald Trump.

“The RNC pledge to back the eventual nominee, you have signed that. That could very well be Trump. Are you okay with that?” Taylor asked.

HUTCHINSON: Well, I haven’t signed it yet.

TAYLOR: You’re going to pledge that?

HUTCHINSON: That’s right, you’re right. The pledge has become meaningless. You look at the candidates that indicate, ‘Well, I’m going to sign it because Donald Trump’s not going to be the nominee.’ So, we’re fine-tuning that. I have actually not seen the precise language yet. But, no, I don’t want Donald Trump to be the next president.

TAYLOR: But you would support him if he is?

HUTCHINSON: I expect someone else to be the nominee.

TAYLOR: OK, but, I mean that, it’s very likely — he’s polling at 47% — he very well could be the nominee, right? So, it’s not up to you, it’s really up to the voters, and a lot of them are telling us what they think about this. Is it just wishful thinking to say he is not going to be the next nominee, even as you are agreeing to this pledge.

HUTCHINSON: Well, I believe that. But, let me say very clearly: Donald Trump is not the right one to lead our country or our party. That’s my message in the primary that will be my message on the debate. And the Republican voters are evaluating all of the candidates really, in light of the clarity of that message, as well as their vision for America. So, we’re going to get those debate credentials; I’ve got a lot of different aspects that we’ve got to satisfy.

I don’t think the pledge is good. I don’t think it’s the right thing for the party. I think it’s meaningless at this point. Donald Trump hasn’t even pledged to sign that. And so, if he’s leading the ticket and he’s not going to pledge to support the nominee, what meaning does it have?