‘Backstabbing Judas,’ ‘Traitor,’ ‘Unfit’: MAGA World Absolutely Loses It As ‘Benedict’ Mike Pence Takes Aim at Trump in Campaign Kick-Off

Former president Donald Trump’s surrogates were frothing at the mouth on Wednesday after his ex-running mate Mike Pence took aim at Trump in the process of declaring his candidacy for the White House.

Pence professed to be proud of the Trump administration’s achievement in a speech in Ankeny, Iowa, but also condemned Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and enlist Pence in that effort.

“President Trump’s words were reckless. They endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol,” argued Pence. “But the American people deserve to know that on that day, President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

He went on to submit that his old boss was unworthy of reprising his role, declaring “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. And anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

This was not taken to kindly by those who have remained in Trump’s corner, who compared Pence to Judas Iscariot, the disciple who sold out Jesus Christ, and Benedict Arnold while hurling a wide variety of insults his way.

They will probably run together. DeSantis/Pence 2024 “Because why have one traitor when you can have two?” https://t.co/czATocKgTr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 7, 2023

Sadly @Mike_Pence you are lying. You betrayed the Constitution by refusing to use your enumerated powers to return suspicious Electoral College returns to utterly corrupt States. You are unfit to serve America again. https://t.co/6eN4LZU9g6 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 7, 2023

One confused influencer pointed to Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) support of Pence as a reason to oppose him, seemingly unaware of the fact that Graham has already endorsed Trump.

Lindsey Graham is backing Mike Pence. Need I say more? I am so sick of these mealy mouthed turncoats smiling in our faces while they destroy our party, our movement, and our country. I wouldn’t vote for Pence if he was the only one on the ticket. I’m endorsing Donald Trump,… — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) June 7, 2023

Others were aghast at the password for the wifi his campaign provided at the kick-off event.

BREAKING: Mike Pence is using ‘Kept His Oath’ as his wifi password for today’s event pic.twitter.com/M05l4CoAUF — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2023

And one particular Trump devotee, Rogan O’Handley, found himself particularly mad online:

Benedict Pence: “President Trump told me to overturn the election” No, he told you to send fraudulent election results back to state legislatures for further review as allowed under the Constitution Don’t let this backstabbing Judas rewrite history https://t.co/uQki8tRnbx — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 7, 2023

Benedict Pence keeps lying about J6 Nobody told him to “overturn the election” There was widespread fraud & state legislatures wanted to investigate further Pence had the power to facilitate that, but certified the fraud instead He betrayed his oath

pic.twitter.com/Nos1XsesvZ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 7, 2023

Bullshit you chose the Constitution buddy You chose FRAUD Shame on you, Benedict Arnold https://t.co/2PoIaVrVZm — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 7, 2023

On Monday, O’Handley purported to have learned that Pence did not attempt to overturn the 2020 election because “he cut a deal with the Koch fundraising network to be their lead horse in 2024 if he backstabbed Trump and the MAGA movement in 2020,” stirring up his close to a million followers.

“All of this is criminal at the highest levels, If it can be proven, then Mike Pence should be prosecuted as a traitor to his nation,” replied one influencer.

All of this is criminal at the highest levels. If it can be proven, then Mike Pence should be prosecuted as a traitor to his nation. https://t.co/mIsiqnhKWX — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 6, 2023

On January 6, 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage do do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution” as rioters infiltrated the Capitol Building where Pence was presiding over the certification of the Electoral College, many of them changing “Hang Mike Pence.”

