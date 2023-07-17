Bannon Brags Tucker Carlson Just ‘Ended’ Mike Pence’s Political Career At Evangelical Event In Iowa

Former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon spoke with GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren on Monday to discuss the recent Evangelical Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, a regular stop for GOP presidential hopefuls.

The conversation kicked off with Wren slamming Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the group that hosted the event. Wren told Bannon that Vander Plaats “claimed they invited Trump,” but that it was “a hostile type of invitation.”

“He had a scheduling conflict anyway, but you had all the different candidates come and they had Tucker Carlson be the one to interview them, which was hilarious because he basically just, you know, destroyed all of them,” Wren noted of the event.

“He didn’t do it in a mean-spirited way,” interjected Bannon. “He was asking, here’s the key thing, he was asking questions you would hear in the War Room every day.”

“And the audience, you could tell and I say this, the audience 100% what he was talking about and understood the direction of the question. The political class, and this was Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, they’re sitting there like they never heard these concepts before,” argued Bannon, referencing Carlson’s vehement anti-Ukrainian sentiment and conspiratorial tone surrounding January 6th.

“And by the way, just some free advice to Senator Scott. He’s a good guy. You got to stop. It’s a nervous tic when you just give some B.S. answer and pivot away with the happy smile,” Bannon continued, adding:

It’s not going to work If you want to be president of the United States, if you want to be vice president, United States. You got to, when a guy asks you a question, you got to deal with the question and the question of immigration, all of it. Tucker asked these, it ended the limited career Mike Pence still had in front of him, and that’s his audience. I mean, it was absolutely embarrassing the questions on Ukraine, J. 6th, all of it.

“Yeah. I think Tim Scott to me was the worst performance in that I expected him to do well. Iowa, he’s staking his entire race on Iowa,” replied Wren, who is now working for Kari Lake.

“That’s where you would think he would connect. But gosh, there was no connection there at all. They, I think, they all did very poorly,” Wren concluded.

Watch the clip above via War Room.

