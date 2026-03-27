Bannon Warns CPAC Trump Is On the ‘Eve of Potentially’ Sending Ground Troops Into Iran: ‘You Have to be Convinced’

Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House advisor turned MAGA podcaster, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Committee gathering on Friday and warned that President Donald Trump is “on the eve of potentially the insertion of American combat troops” into Iran.

“The most important people here are you. You have to be convinced. We’re in the middle of a war right now — let me say, probably the start of a war. The decision in going forward is obviously the commander-in-chief’s, but people have to have his back. And you’re only going to do that with full information,” Bannon began his speech, adding:

You have to be convinced that this is the right thing to do, particularly now that we’re on the eve of potentially the insertion of American combat troops. Your sons, daughters, granddaughters, grandsons could be on Karg Island or be holding a beachhead down by the Strait of Hormuz, a place I always had the pleasure of transiting on a Navy destroyer back in 1980. And let me tell you, it looks like the surface of the moon. It couldn’t be more foreign to folks in the United States. But as all this debate goes on — and who’s right, who’s wrong, what’s gonna happen — it’s a debate that has to happen.

Bannon, who has joined many on the MAGA right in being a critic of foreign intervention and Israel, warned on his War Room podcast earlier in the month that if Trump’s war on Iran becomes “a hard slog,” the GOP is “going to bleed support.”

TEVE BANNON: The most important people here are you. You have to be convinced we're in the middle of a war right now, let me say probably the start of a war. The decision in going forward is obviously the Commander-In-Chief’s. But he's gotta have people, have to have his back,… pic.twitter.com/hvdPTynl3C — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) March 27, 2026

Watch the clip above.

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