Tucker Carlson Slams Trump for Cheering Mueller’s Death: ‘There’s Something Awful About That’

Tucker Carlson criticized President Donald Trump’s remarks following the death of Robert Mueller on Thursday, arguing there was “something awful” about the president “saying he’s glad” the former FBI director had passed away.

When Mueller died on Saturday, Trump reacted to the news, posting, “Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

Mueller served as FBI director under former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush, and then later led an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During his interview with veteran James Webb for The Tucker Carlson Show, Carlson and his guest discussed the president’s conflict with Iran, which Carlson has been a vocal critic of, and the rhetoric surrounding it when the host raised Trump’s comments.

“There’s a certain bloodthirstiness that comes off basically as evil, straight up. I’m not calling Lindsey Graham evil straight out, but I’m saying if you think that killing is a good thing, double-tapping boats, you know, killing for the sake of killing is good, then you should probably re-examine your entire moral ethos,” Webb said.

Carlson agreed, and pivoted to the president’s comments on Mueller: “I’ve noticed even since the war began a lot more talk like that, the president saying he’s ‘glad’ Mueller’s dead – ‘good.’”

He continued: “I thought, as someone who you know vocally opposed the Mueller investigation like every night that it was ongoing every single night – so, I’m obviously not for the Mueller investigation, I was more opposed to it than anyone else –but when a man dies, even if it’s someone you disagree with or even hate, like there’s a certain reverence in death that’s required if you’re going to have reverence for life.

“There’s something awful about that,” he added.

“You judge society by how it remembers its dead,” Webb replied, remarking that while many may have a “problem” with Mueller’s involvement in the 2016 election investigation, his record showed he “served the country honorably for decades.”

The guest retraced some of Mueller’s achievements as a veteran, having fought in Vietnam, and admitted he “disagreed” with the Mueller investigation before Carlson argued, in return, that while serving as special counsel, he was “incapacitated by illness.”

“But anyway,” Carlson then continued. “I noticed that, like, it’s very easy for a society to become a death-worshipping society and I feel like the U.S. has made a real effort generationally not to become that, but no one seems to be making an effort now.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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