Ben Shapiro Lashes Out At Report Claiming He’s Radicalizing Young Men: ‘Pathetic Garbage’

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro lashed out at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) after the outlet published a report claiming the commentator was radicalizing young men.

The Brock Wilson-authored post was published on Monday and titled, “‘It’s a slippery slope.’ How young men fall into online radicalization.”

The piece acknowledges that Shapiro does not belong to any hate groups, but claims his content is “prevalent in online extremist communities.”

Shapiro took to Instagram to dismiss the report, calling it “pathetic garbage” and claiming the media is attempting to get him banned from social media.

“Here comes the media attempt to get me banned from social media,” Shapiro posted, according to screenshots captured by True North. “They can’t name which views of mine are particularly radical, so they just go for the ‘I’m radicalizing the youths!’ Pathetic garbage from Canada’s public broadcaster.”

Shapiro further pushed for more specific examples of his alleged extremism.

“What, precisely, are my [bad views]?” he wrote. “That men should be responsible? That they should get jobs, get married and take of their children?”

The CBC article does accuse Shapiro of suggesting that transgender people suffer from mental disorders. In his Instagram posts, Shapiro wrote that one of his “bad views” may be that “I believe married heterosexual activity is morally superior to all other types of sexual activity.”

“I suppose my Bad Views™ is that natural law views of human sexual behavior and its moral component are correct,” Shapiro wrote. “This is the part that is unacceptable: that I believe married heterosexual activity is morally superior to all other types of sexual activity. Well tough sh*t. It is.”

On Tuesday’s The Ben Shapiro Show, the conservative podcaster echoed his claim that CBC is trying to get him banned from social media by making him appear to be part of the “alt-right.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com