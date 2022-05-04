Ben Shapiro Says a ‘Supreme Court Worth Its Salt’ Would End Federally Protected Gay Marriage

Ben Shapiro says if the Supreme Court was “worth its salt” they would overturn the Obergefell decision from 2015 that legalized gay marriage.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, he broke down the ramifications of the Supreme Court possibly preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the video from Media Matter’s Jason Campbell, Shapiro brought up ABC’s Terry Moran‘s warning that other rights could be taken if the decision were to go through.

Shapiro said, “The Democrats are really trying to push hard, particularly the democrats in the media. You’ve got ABC’s Terry Moran saying that ‘You never know what they might do next! What are they going to do next? My God the Supreme Court, they might actually go back and overturn Loving v. Virginia and allow states to ban interracial marriage.'”

He continued, “Oh really? That wasn’t even based on the right to privacy you idiots. That’s based on the protection clause. Wrong constitutional clause you morons. And then they try to cry ‘Oh they might try to overturn Obergefell.'”

“Obergefell is a bad Supreme Court decision and if we had a Supreme Court worth it’s salt they would overturn Obergefell. But they’re not going to. They explicitly say, Alito says three separate times in that decision that I read in nearly its totality on the air yesterday – this has no impact on other cases on different lines which is a clear reference to Obergefell.”

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

