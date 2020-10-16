Bernie Sanders Says Trump Would Support Medicare for All if He Thought He Could Get ‘Five More Votes’ Out of It

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spoke to Dean Obeidallah about President Donald Trump’s growing desperation during the 2020 election– noting that he would likely support Medicare For All if he thought he could get “five more votes” out of it.

Obeidallah addressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) failure to secure a deal on another coronavirus relief package — noting that it has nothing to do with Trump.

“Today Trump is like Nancy Pelosi won’t make a deal with us, but at the same time he’s like, ‘I want to offer more than what Pelosi wants,'” Obeidallah pointed out. “It’s not Trump and Pelosi that can’t reach a deal, because Trump will agree to anything to give out free money — it’s the Republicans in the Senate.”

Sanders clearly agreed with Obeidallah’s assessment of the clash over a stimulus deal, nodding his head at every point.

“Let me tell you something that nobody else will tell you — if Donald Trump thought that he could get five more votes, he would come out for Medicare For All,” Sanders added. “He has no ideology, I mean, he lies all of the time. He’s appealing to white extremists.”

Sanders then joked that if Trump heard Medicare For All was a good idea to rack in votes, they would be pushing it on Fox News the next day.

“Bottom line is, there are some 20 Senators, Republican Senators, who really do not want to do anything,” Sanders added. “And that is why I am a little bit pessimistic about us doing anything under Republican leadership.”

