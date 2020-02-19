For the second day in a row, Briahna Joy Gray — the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders campaign — backtracked on a baseless claim about Michael Bloomberg.

Gray gave an interview to CNN on Wednesday, where she claimed that the former New York City mayor “has suffered heart attacks in the past.” This came as Gray defended Sanders’ refusal to release his complete medical records, drawing a comparison between birtherism and the “smear campaign” from those who’ve raised concerns about the senator’s health since his heart attack last year.

There’s no proof Bloomberg ever had “heart attacks” as Gray claimed, though Bloomberg “did undergo a stent procedure in 2000 after Mr. Bloomberg complained of discomfort and tiredness,” according to the Bloomberg-friendly source who spoke to the New York Times in 2007.

Gray got on Twitter after her interview to acknowledge this fact and admit she “misspoke” about Bloomberg:

“Before he was elected mayor in 2001, Michael R. Bloomberg had surgery to have two stents implanted in a coronary artery because of blockage in his heart, a person with knowledge of Mr. Bloomberg’s health said last night.” https://t.co/efXmDQRfD3 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

This comes a day after Gray falsely claimed on CNN that 64 sexual assault allegations have been made against Bloomberg. Sexual harassment claims have been made against Bloomberg’s company. Gray has said she “misspoke” about this as well.

You’re right. I misspoke and I am more than happy to correct it. It’s 64 sexual harassment allegations. My sincerest apologies. https://t.co/2kXaVDNrFe — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 18, 2020

So that’s Strike Two. Will there be a Strike Three? Let’s find out.

