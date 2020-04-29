A former surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns accused the Vermont Independent’s campaign manager Jeff Weaver of secretly running his unsuccessful bids “in to the ground.”

“I was surrogate traveling with Bernie BOTH campaigns. Jeff Weaver was campaign manager last election against Hillary,” wrote Ja’Mal Green in a series of Twitter posts calling out both Weaver and Bernie’s 2020 campaign manager Faiz Shakir.

“Campaign made a million mistakes. They didn’t learn from them because Weaver came back as SENIOR ADVISOR. Bernie didn’t trust Faiz like he does Weaver, SICKENING!” he wrote.

“Faiz fell in line behind whatever Weaver said because he didn’t know how to run a major campaign. That’s why Weaver speaks everytime theres major news and Weaver writes up every press statement,” Green continued. “He’s Bernie’s mouthpiece and secretly ran him in to the ground (in my opinion).”

I was surrogate traveling with Bernie BOTH campaigns. Jeff Weaver was campaign manager last election against Hillary. Campaign made a million mistakes. They didn’t learn from them because Weaver came back as SENIOR ADVISOR. Bernie didn’t trust Faiz like he does Weaver, SICKENING! — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) April 28, 2020

Faiz fell in line behind whatever Weaver said because he didn’t know how to run a major campaign. That’s why Weaver speaks everytime theres major news and Weaver writes up every press statement. He’s Bernie’s mouthpiece and secretly ran him in to the ground (in my opinion). — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) April 28, 2020

Nick Brana, a former national political outreach coordinator with the senator’s 2016 campaign, also called out Weaver on Wednesday, tweeting, “Jeff Weaver is also the guy who convinced Bernie and Jane to start taking billionaire money at Our Revolution in August 2016. I was there. If I and the rest of the staff hadn’t walked out in protest they would have gone ahead with it. That’s why we resigned.”

“The worst part is that Weaver wanted to use the organization’s 501(c)(4) status to take billionaire money without telling grassroots donors about it. All while continuing to sign every email and piece merchandise with: ‘Paid for by Our Revolution. Not the billionaires,'” Brana continued, adding, “I warned Bernie and the board that not only was this morally unconscionable, but it would destroy Bernie’s credibility and deal a crushing blow to the progressive movement when the story inevitably leaked to the press.”

1. Jeff Weaver is also the guy who convinced Bernie and Jane to start taking billionaire money at Our Revolution in August 2016. I was there. If I and the rest of the staff hadn’t walked out in protest they would have gone ahead with it. That’s why we resigned. https://t.co/of1p3SAmMV — Nick Brana – #DemExit #PeoplesParty (@nick_brana) April 29, 2020

2. The worst part is that Weaver wanted to use the organization’s 501(c)(4) status to take billionaire money without telling grassroots donors about it. All while continuing to sign every email and piece merchandise with: “Paid for by Our Revolution. Not the billionaires.” — Nick Brana – #DemExit #PeoplesParty (@nick_brana) April 29, 2020

4. I warned Bernie and the board that not only was this morally unconscionable, but it would destroy Bernie’s credibility and deal a crushing blow to the progressive movement when the story inevitably leaked to the press. — Nick Brana – #DemExit #PeoplesParty (@nick_brana) April 29, 2020

Eight out of the thirteen staffers at Sanders’ Our Revolution organization resigned in 2016 after the appointment of Weaver as head, while the “remaining staffers, some of whom stayed for personal reasons, all sent letters to Sanders expressing concerns with Weaver and solidarity with those who quit,” according to NBC News.

“The staffers who quit had clashed with Weaver on the campaign, calling him domineering and questioning his judgement, and they joined Our Revolution only on condition he would not be involved,” NBC News explained at the time.

On Tuesday, Weaver wrote an article for CNN titled, “Why Bernie supporters should back Biden,” in which he argued that supporters of the Democratic Socialist should back a center-left candidate like the former vice president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]