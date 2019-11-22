Biden Attacks Fox News Reporter for Asking About Hunter’s Alleged Illegitimate Child: ‘Classy’

Leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, Friday, after he asked Biden if he had any comment on the report that his son Hunter Biden was confirmed to be the father of a child with a woman he denied having sex with.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing out of Arkansas, that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again?” asked Doocy on Friday.

“No, that’s a private matter. I have no comment,” replied Biden. “But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”

As reported by CNN this week, DNA test results “established with scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden was “the father of an Arkansas woman’s baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday by the woman.”

“The filing says Hunter Biden ‘is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.’

Hunter Biden had denied in a previous court filing that he had fathered the child, but agreed in October to a paternity test,” CNN explained, adding that the woman “had filed a lawsuit in May seeking child support and health care for the child.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]